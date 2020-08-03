Tri-State natives prepare for tropical storm

(WEHT)- Floridians prepared all week for tropical storm Isaias, once labeled as a hurricane but later downgraded.

One family, settled in near the east coast, says they aren’t too worried about this summer storm.

“We watch to see where we fall on the cone of uncertainty,” Laurann King says.

Our Stacey May explains what the “cone of uncertainty” is, “the cone of certainty basically shows the probable track of the center of the tropical storm and that’s all based on computer model forecast. So you can see that the cone actually becomes wider as you go out in time and that’s because the forecast becomes less certain over time.”

Laurann King and her family have called the sunshine state home for years, so this storm hasn’t worried them too much, “we don’t really begin to worry until it becomes a Cat. two if it’s on the coast.”

Where they live in Orlando doesn’t look to be getting any more than a thunderstorm. A thunderstorm King says is similar to what we see here in the midwest.

Stacey May says winds they’re seeing in Orlando might be comparable to that of damaging straight-line winds.

But the Kings know how quickly things can change, so they will continue to watch the weather and work their way through their checklist to make sure they’re ready for whatever mother nature throws at them, “do we have gas for the generator, do we have propane for the grill, do we have bottled water, do we have plenty of canned foods?”

Along with Orlando, the governor issued a state of emergency for 18 counties in Florida.

