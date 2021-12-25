Tri-State not dreaming of a white Christmas anymore amid record high temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It wasn’t the white Christmas many were dreaming of as Santa brought record warm temperatures to go with all the toys and gifts on Saturday.

Families came out to the Evansville riverfront and neighborhood parks to celebrate the holiday and the warmth, with some people saying it’s a different feeling to be comfortable in shorts outside on Christmas day.

While kids enjoyed getting a chance to play outside, Greg and Mary Clodfelter said the warm temperatures gave them a chance to walk off their Christmas breakfast.

But now that records have fallen, the Clodfelters say they would’ve enjoyed some snow for Christmas, saying “it’s just not Christmas without snow.”