Tri-State nurse terminated for participating in protests that turned violent at the Capitol

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT)– Lori Vinson told Eyewitness News she went to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

“I believe in what our President stands for and the injustices that have been done. I feel like if I can take a stand on something that’s what I should do,” Vinson said.

Vinson said her trip to D.C. turned into something more. She said she and others in a group were able to walk into the Capitol building.

“No sign that said do not enter. No resistance from the police, no anything. Walked inside the building, walked around for 30-45 minutes, walked out the back door, and then we left,” Vinson said.

Vinson said she didn’t act violently, nor did she see anything too violent. The one thing she said she saw is a guy who picked up a post with ropes.

“He picked that up and hit one of the doors about three times and we exited the hallway at that point. We weren’t going to stick around for that,” Vinson said.

But her time in D.C. was seen by many others on social media- others who decided to share her posts with those in the FBI.

“The FBI showed up here and after speaking to me said you’re not going to be hearing from me again,” Vinson said.

These findings on social media were also sent to her workplace at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. Vinson said they terminated her and paperwork lists that her actions on Jan. 6 were found to be criminal.

“I’m not mad. I’m hurt that Ascension didn’t see my worth to them. But I’m not upset that I stood up for what I thought was right,” Vinson said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ascension St. Vincent for comment but was told comments cannot be made on specific employee matters. Vinson said she has made an appeal to the hospital to reconsider her termination and is waiting to hear back.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)