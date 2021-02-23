Tri-State nurse who was fired for attending the Capitol protests has been arrested in connection with the Capitol Breach

Lori Vinson, the Ascension St. Vincent nurse who was fired for attending the Capitol protests on January 6, 2021, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021 in connection with the Capitol protests.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Lori Vinson for comment, but have not heard back so far.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Lori Vinson and her husband Thomas Vinson have been arrested on federal charges in Owensboro Tuesday on charges in connection with the Capitol Breach, according to the FBI Louisville office. We talked to Lori last month about her trip. She told us she was fired from her job at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville for going to D.C.

Their charges include: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings. The FBI has a list of people who have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.

When we talked to her last month, Vinson said she didn’t act violently, nor did she see anything too violent. She also said the FBI talked with her and told her she wouldn’t be hearing from them again.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ascension St. Vincent in January for comment but was told comments cannot be made on specific employee matters. Vinson said she has made an appeal to the hospital to reconsider her termination and is waiting to hear back.

Both Vinsons are in federal custody and are expected to have their initial court appearances on Tuesday afternoon.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)