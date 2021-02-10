Tri-State officials discuss icy road conditions

(WEHT) — Across the Tri-State Wednesday, winter weather and icy roads created a hazard for drivers.

“You have a little more stopping capability with snow- you’re still going to slide. But with ice, you basically have no control,” Keirsten Jaggers, KYTC officer, said.

Henderson firefighters and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say accidents and slide-offs were rampant.

“Oh man it’s been terrible. The roads are like really really bad. I’ve seen someone sliding and spinning on my way over here,” William McClelland of Henderson said.

When it comes to ice, authorities say everyone should be careful regardless of the kind of vehicle you have.

“Believe it or not a four-wheel-drive will not stop you on ice. You don’t want to slam on your brakes. It’s hard because we’re all used to driving a certain way and sometimes you’ll get on a stretch of roadway that’s clear and you’ll speed up a little bit and then you’ll hit an icy patch and that could throw you in the ditch,” Jaggers said.

Firefighters and other first responders say that if you feel unsafe looking out your window, don’t get behind the wheel; less congestion on the roads is for the better.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. The more traffic that’s out, the harder it is for the road crews to get the road clear and the harder it is for us to navigate when we’re out for emergency runs,” Jeremy Baxter, Henderson Fire Dept. Assistant Chief, said.

Transportation officials say trucks will continue treating roads as needed.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)