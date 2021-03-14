Tri-State organization gathers to fight drunk driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- With pictures honoring Tri-Staters killed by drunk drivers, Logan’s Promise held a slightly different version of their annual Walk to Remember in Evansville Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Logan’s Promise instead held a Drive-Thru to Remember but the message was still the same: make a plan to get home before you drink. Logan’s Promise started after Logan Brown, a student at Reitz High School, was killed in an accident caused by a drunk driver in 2015.

Logan’s father, Charles, says he’s seen an improvement locally since then, noting that more people are using the free ride program, making plans to get home safely, and being aware of the dangers posed by drunk driving.

Since 2015, the number of drunk driving arrests in Vanderburgh County have held fairly steady, but the percentage of drunk driving arrests compared to the total number of arrests in the county have dipped since then. In 2015, 6.2 percent of the arrests made in Vanderburgh County were drunk driving related before dipping to 2.5 percent in 2020.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says it’s important to make a plan to get home safely before going out, saying waiting until after having a few drinks is too late. Wedding says the decision making becomes impaired and some people may act braver and resist efforts to have someone else take them home.

However, people who have lost loved ones to drunk driving say they just want to prevent someone else getting that dreaded call. Tabitha Devasier lost her son and his best friend to a drunk driver and she hopes to make at least one person change their mind about drunk driving.

Logan’s Promise is also offering free rides, up to $25 on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of March. The rides are available to anyone in Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties between the hours of 10 P.M. and 3 A.M using the promo code SafeMarch2021 on Lyft.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)