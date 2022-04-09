VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – One local balloon and party store in Vincennes organized and brought the very first International Big Balloon Build to the Tri-State area on April 9.

The Big Balloon Build was created at the Highland Woods Community Center and is available for public viewing starting April 9 at 1p.m EST.

Hasbro Inc., and The Hershey Company have both partnered up with Valley Party Supply and United Way of Knox County to help pull off a life-sized Candyland Board Game made entirely out of balloons. This is the first time in history that Hasbro has granted permissions for their iconic board game to be recreated using balloons.

“If you can imagine the most incredible mind-blowing thing you’ve ever seen made out of balloons…this is it!” said manager of Valley Party Supply Liz Romani. “We’ve been developing this event for at least two years, working closely with United Way of Knox County and turning this into an amazing opportunity to raise funds and awareness for them and this is something you definitely want to see.”

Valley Party Supply organized over 65 balloon professionals from around the world to participate in the event. These professionals left their businesses to come create the once-in-a-lifetime Candyland Big Balloon Build.

“We’ve got 22 different states represented, and five different countries coming, including Scotland, Canada, Cayman Islands, Wales and England. This is going to be massive with us using 125,000 balloons to create this magical Candyland,” said Liz Romani.

The Big Balloon Build opened up for public viewing and the cost to get inside to see it is a bag full of canned goods at 1 p.m. on April 9. This will help a massive food drive for the area food banks and churches.

Lacey Lane with United Way of Knox County can be contacted at (812) 882-3624 for information on tickets for the evening balloon fashion show.

The purpose of the Big Balloon Build is to make a difference to the world through the joy of balloons. The event has been made possible by a partnership with a local balloon company and other key community partners. The partnership hopes to transform a local community venue and create a unique unbelievable balloon wonderland for vulnerable children and families.