OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Pastor Ken Shaver of the Greater Vision Baptist Church in Owensboro announced on the church’s Facebook page that he and another family in the church have tested positive for COVID-19.
Shaver says he and his wife, Robyn, will “be out of commission for a couple of weeks.” The church still had services Sunday, though the 9:00 a.m. service was canceled. Shaver says the church doors are open but people can also watch online.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Tri-State pastor tests positive for COVID-19
- Tri-State man sentenced in theft case arrested for burglary, theft in Tennessee
- No injuries reported following Knox County boat rescue
- Twin Bridge inspection to continue until Tuesday
- Officers: One dead in Owensboro homicide