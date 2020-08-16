Tri-State pastor tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Pastor Ken Shaver of the Greater Vision Baptist Church in Owensboro announced on the church’s Facebook page that he and another family in the church have tested positive for COVID-19.

Shaver says he and his wife, Robyn, will “be out of commission for a couple of weeks.” The church still had services Sunday, though the 9:00 a.m. service was canceled. Shaver says the church doors are open but people can also watch online.

