Tri-State phone scam claims you are ‘under investigation’

(WEHT) – Phone scammers are at it once again in the Tri-State. This time, the scammers are using a real phone number to try to get to your hard-earned cash.

According to the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana, scammers are spoofing the court’s main phone number to intimidate potential victims.

The caller, claiming to be a court official, will try to convince you that you are under investigation and that an arrest warrant has been issued. They say in order to clear the matter, you must pay up.

Court officials want to remind everyone not to give any personal information over the phone and that the legitimate court will never ask for money in any form over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, you can contact the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office at 317-229-3700 to verify that the call did not come from them.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

