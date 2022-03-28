(WEHT)- As the Food & Drug Administration reportedly considers allowing a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people 50 years old and older, Tri-State doctors and health officials are once again urging people to get vaccinated or boosted before another surge hits the region.

The push comes as a new COVID variant, B.A. 2, threatens to become the dominant strain of the virus. While Evansville doctor David Schultz says the ‘stealth omicron’ variant typically brings less severe symptoms, he says it is much more transmissible- posing a threat to older Americans and those with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Schultz says getting another booster will help people keep their immunity strong once it begins to “wax and wane” after about three months and help protect against both the ‘stealth omicron’ and any other variants that pop up.

However, local health officials say vaccination rates have stagnated since the start of 2022. Dr. Schultz attributes some of that to already lower case numbers that have caused some to either not boosted or vaccinated at all. But Dr. Schultz says the seasonal and unpredictable nature of COVID-19 surges mean that the best defense against infection remains getting a vaccine.

Merritt Bates-Thomas with the Green River District Health Department says now is the time for people to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t already, before a potential surge from B.A. 2 or any other variant.

Dr. Schultz says more vaccinations will only help bring case numbers down even further, adding that regular boosters once or twice a year may be the norm until COVID-19 is out of the “viral pool.” Still, Dr. Schultz says coronaviruses have been around before and will likely linger for the near future.