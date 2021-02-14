Tri-State preparing for wintry conditions

(WEHT)- While winters in the Tri-State tend to be icy rather than snowy, a system that has wreaked havoc across the Midwest and southern United States is making its way to the Tri-State, potentially bringing more snow than Evansville has seen in the past three winters.

However, local and statewide agencies are preparing for the worst. INDOT communications director Mallory Duncan, who covers east central Indiana including Muncie, says trucks could be packing more salt than usual to combat the snow and cold temperatures and is urging drivers to give themselves more space if they drive behind salt trucks.

Evansville Transportation Services Director Todd Robertson says the city has 12 approved snow routes that they will prioritize when the snow comes. Both Robertson and Major Jason Ashworth from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are urging people to stay home if they can.

Major Ashworth says sergeants are prepared to come in early or stay late to handle a potential increase in accidents and cars leaving the road way. He adds that people should prepare ahead of time, including fueling up their car and bringing necessities in case they are stranded.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)