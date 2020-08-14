Tri-State principal tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Parents and students at North Junior High School have learned the principal has tested positive for COVID-19.

However, school officials say the principal will be able to come to school August 19 to welcome students back to school. The news comes as cases continue to increase in schools across the Tri-State, including in Warrick County and Diocese of Evansville schools.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

