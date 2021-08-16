Tri-State reacts to U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) People from veterans to Tri-State families of those who died while serving in Afghanistan are watching events as they unfold by the hour.

“It is extremely heartbreaking to think of all the sacrifice,” said Cathy Mullins, who lost one of her sons, Brandon, while he was serving in Afghanistan about a decade ago. Her other son, Shaun, also served in Afghanistan. She was heartbroken at the recent news there.

“They had made so much progress with the women and children there that, it’s really going to be sad to see that reverse,” she said.

SFC Barry Jarvis died while serving in Afghanistan. His wife, Tina, says troops did not face an easy situation there.

“You can’t handle any kind of situation like this easily. Like I said, it might have been too soon, but just like I always say, our troops are going to be sacrificing their lives,” she said.

Ret. Major General Jeffrey Schloesser commanded forces in Afghanistan for more than a year. He is now the author of the book ‘Marathon War’. He says footage of people trying to leave Kabul brought back memories of the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

“In 1975, I remember looking at the images of a helicopter on top of the embassy, and I was ashamed. I was not very old, but I was ashamed,” he recalled.

Schloesser adds the U.S government could have renegotiated the departure agreement with new limits.

“This administration could have reset that agreement and said ‘Guess what? We’re going to put in these very strong red lines, and if you go past them, we will attack you or we will not do this,” he explained.

Wendy Dickens, whose brother Sgt. Michael Cable died 8 years ago while he was serving in Afghanistan, says she’s still processing what’s happened in recent weeks, but says having U.S. troops leave the country will keep other families from going through what hers did.

(This story was originally published on August 16, 2021)