HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As of 7:25 a.m. on Friday, LG&E and KU are reporting an estimated 43 customers without power in Muhlenberg County. Across Kentucky, Kenergy lists 21 outages in Webster County, 7 in Union County, 4 in Ohio County, 2 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 1 in Henderson County and 1 in McLean County. CenterPoint Energy crews are currently working to restore power for an estimated 9 customers near Yankeetown.

Warming centers throughout the Tri-State have been opened to keep residents from being exposed to the dangerous wind chills. As of Friday morning, wind chills in parts of the Tri-State have reached 30 degrees below zero.

