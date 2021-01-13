Tri-State residents react to impeachment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A week has passed since chaos struck the nation’s capitol– with violent protesters storming the capitol upset with the election results. Joey Welch, in Evansville, told Eyewitness News that she does not condone the violence that resulted from the protests.

“I see that they wanted to get that out there, that they wanted to be heard. But you can be heard when you are silent protesting. I don’t think there should have been any violence,” Welch said.

The chaos and violence has resulted in the House voting to impeach President Trump, charging him with incitement of insurrection. Ellee Cox, of Evansville, said that’s a clear reason to impeach him. Cox told Eyewitness News his actions should not be condoned and those actions showcase obvious reasons for impeachment.

“Those who don’t know are probably his supporters. But everyone on the other side it’s pretty obvious what he’s done to- I mean this country, it’s not good. There are a lot of reasons, I’m not going to list them, but he does need to be impeached,” Cox said.

Others, such as Welch, aren’t sure what good it does to impeach him when he has a few days left in office. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take his oath on Jan. 20, 2021.

“It’s so close anyway for him to be getting out anyways. I feel like they’re wasting time when they could be helping other situations,” Welch said.

But Maddie Fossett told Eyewitness News she’s a political science graduate- and thinks long-term goals are the reason for voting to impeach Trump.

“What I think is going on, if I’m being honest, is the congressional Democrats are not really doing this because of the riots or the insurrection- they’re doing it so he can never run again. If they convict him, he will never be able to run again,” Fossett said.

The Senate will be meeting on Jan. 19 to begin their process of the trial and potential punishment.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)

