HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tri-State Speedway has posted a response in reference to an incident over the weekend between two drivers.

Aric Gentry was charged over the weekend with misdemeanor battery after the speedway says the other driver personally pressed charges against Gentry.

The speedway states Gentry was placed on a one race suspension that will be served at the next scheduled MSCS race.

The full response states, “The recent Haubstadt Hustler race was marred by an on-track racing altercation placing Aric Gentry on a one race suspension which will be served at the next scheduled MSCS race. The MSCS rule book addresses unsportsmanlike conduct/disciplinary actions – there is to be no physical contact or fighting among competitors. (This same type of suspension was placed on another MSCS driver this year because of the same type of behavior). The assaulted driver personally pressed charges against Gentry. It is not the policy of MSCS or Tri-State Speedway to involve law enforcement for racing incidents. The other driver took it upon himself to file charges against Gentry resulting in his arrest. Our main goal is to provide a good, safe environment for all drivers, crew, families and staff and to show fairness to all involved.”