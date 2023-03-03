EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — From damaged property to thousands of power outages, the Tri-State went through a lot Friday afternoon after severe storms rolled through.

The storms packed a one-two punch. The first line left behind a swath of flooding. On the Henderson strip, heavy rain caused flooding in the right lane of Highway 41 at Audubon State Park.

In northern Vanderburgh County, Hedding Road was completely underwater. Between the saturated ground and strong winds, trees began to topple over

Near the intersection of Powell and Morton Avenue, winds caused a tree to fall on a house. Branches could be seen poking through part of the roof. Thankfully, the house is vacant and no injuries were reported.

The main line of storms also blew down a tree onto a shed on Schneider Drive.

“I was looking out my sliding glass door and it just seemed like about a 30-yard wide piece of tremendous wind came through and I just saw it all happen,” says Don Schneider.

The tree took off a section of the roof, leaving a hole in the ceiling.

“It was almost like in slow motion,” he says. “Although it was not slow, but it seemed like slow motion.”

Don Schneider owns the property and has lived there his whole life. He says he has never seen anything like this happen before.