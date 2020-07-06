Tri-State student named a finalist for 2020 Braille Challenge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Tri-State student Carmynn Blakeley was named one of 50 nationwide finalists for the 2020 Braille Challenge.

The Braille Challenge is a unique competition for visually impaired students, Blakeley will compete at the national finals later in July.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

