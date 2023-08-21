STURGIS, Ky, (WEHT) –A western Kentucky city is considering filing bankruptcy. The city of Sturgis called a special meeting tonight to discuss the crisis they’re in.

People were packed into city hall, trying to hear what the council members and Mayor Sayle had to say.

The main topic of discussion was the city’s outstanding bills. including the 3 years of worth of tax documentation, or lack there of.

An estimation given by the city’s CPA was that it could range from 250-500 thousand dollars and almost a year’s time just to pay someone to calculate the missing audits.

Mayor Sayle talked about the challenges the city faces.

“It’s tough. We’re trying to do the best we can. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It’s tough”

The council voted tonight to hire a bankruptcy attorney.