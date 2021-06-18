Tri-State trying to beat the heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Summer may not officially start until Monday but the Tri-State is already feeling the effects of summertime heat.

Weeks after cool temperatures caused the aquatic center at Burdette Park to close early, warm and muggy temperatures meant people of all ages flocked to Evansville’s west side to get a break from the heat. Park director Jerry Grannan says he welcomes the warmer temperatures, noting that they’ve already seen 17,000 visitors in three weeks.

Grannan is encouraging people to come on “alternate” days where the pool may be less busy, such as Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays to prevent capacity crowds they’ve seen on Saturdays since the weather warmed up.

Logan Petitt came to Burdette Park Friday with friends, saying it was nice to cool down after “burning up” all day. Landon Molinett rated the pool “ten out of ten.” Anyone who didn’t get to dip in the water at all Friday could be in luck: the warm weather is expected to stay at least through the weekend.