INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Oakland City University and the University of Evansville received $25,000 grants from Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for creative, start-up projects. One university will create but both will educate.

Oakland City will use the grant to create a year-long, once-a-month after school program. The program will be a LEGO-based STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, art, math) type.

The program will be for third- through sixth-grades and students will work toward a STEAM challenge. Creative technologies students in seventh- through twelfth-grades and Toyota employees will train to serve as mentors to students in the program.

“We applied and received a grant from the Ball Venture Fund through the ICI. Our grant is a LEGO-based STEAM program and we are partnering with East Gibson County School Corporation. Students will come to OCU Toyota Make Your Space and in addition Toyota employees will serve as professional mentors,” said Brain Baker, Oakland City University Vice-President for Advancement and Admissions. “We’re really excited about it and it’s all part of the university’s creative technologies program, which is a new bachelor’s degree in the area of technology.”

The University of Evansville will apply its grant to The Innovation Academy. The grant will make the Innovation Academy the region’s primary center for design thinking education. The money from the grant will be used to support staff members lead workshops for educators.

The grant by the schools is made possible by the Ball Venture Fund Competition. The other two Indiana colleges that received $25,000 from the grant are Indiana Wesleyan University and Marian University’s Ancilla College.