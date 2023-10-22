EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More than 80 Tri-State veterans are now back home after the 15th Southern Indiana Honor Flight to Washington DC this weekend.

On Saturday, the veterans got to see the World War II memorial, Vietnam memorial, Korean War memorial and more.

The veterans and their guardians also stopped at Arlington Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard.

For those who served in Vietnam, they say the appreciation they received Saturday has been a world of a difference from when they got back from war.

“When I come home, it was scary and just hard to explain really because the feelings that you get. You went and done what the country told you to do then you’re spit on when you come home. And it was hard to take because they didn’t understand what we done,” said Vietnam veteran Larry Goebel.

The veterans stepped off the plane to a welcome home parade Saturday night at the Evansville regional airport.

Eyewitness News Jessica Costello will have full coverage of the trip during our Veterans Voices special on November 11 starting at 4:30 p.m. on the CW 7. The show will air again on November 12 at 4:30 p.m. on ABC 25.