OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Broadcasters Association honored one of the more recognizable voices in college basketball in the Tri-state tonight.

Former Kentucky Wesleyan announcer Joel Utley was inducted into the KBA’s “Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame”. It’s part of the association’s three day conference at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Utley was the announcer for KWC Basketball for 61 years before retiring earlier this year.

“He joins a long list of broadcasters in our Hall of Fame,” says KBA President Chris Winkle. “To have someone with the career that Joel has had in broadcasting, sports broadcasting in particular.”

This year’s conference is also the first one the KBA has had since the pandemic.

UP NEXT: Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park