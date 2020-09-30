Tri-State volunteer heading to California for relief

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro woman Kathy Grochowski is getting ready to head west to help people affected by deadly wildfires.

Grochowski has volunteered with the Red Cross for ten years and leaves Thursday for Sacramento to assist with sheltering and giving food to those in need. Grochowski was also deployed to hurricanes in the southern United States earlier this summer.

In northern California, more than 70,000 people have been forced from their homes with hundreds of structures lost. This is not Grochowski’s first time in Sacramento, having been sent there several years ago.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)