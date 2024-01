HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Tri-State’s first baby of the new year has been born.

According to a release from Deaconess, Eden Marie Knott was born at The Women’s Hospital at 10:47 a.m. on Monday. Deaconess also says Eden weighted six pounds, 13.3 ounces.

Knott’s parents are Sam and Rachel Knott of Owensboro.