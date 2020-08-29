Tri-State World War II veteran dies at age 100

(WEHT)- Honor Flight of Southern Indiana announced World War II veteran, Irene L. Midle-Blessing, died at the age of 100.

Blessing served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corp from 1943 until 1945 in England. Blessing was also a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW. Blessing was the oldest woman veteran in Vanderburgh County.

Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) presented her with a letter submitted into the Congressional record and a flag that was flown over the Capitol building for her birthday in November. Honor Flight says Blessing always wore red on Fridays until the troops came home, adding she was patriotic and had deep faith. Blessing participated in an Honor Flight in 2014.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

