Tri-Staters devastated to learn Fall Festival 2020 is cancelled

West Side Nut Club board memeber says they are working on a smaller event that will replace the Fall Festival for 2020.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Hundreds of food trucks would have been lined up along West Franklin Street in October, but that will no longer be the case due to the Fall Festival being canceled.

When we asked Leah Fruit how she felt about the festival being canceled, and she said she didn’t know until we told her.

“I’ve been like every year since I could remember. Multiple times every week and it’s been like multiple cancellations of everything lately, and that one hits hard cause that’s like Evansville, one of the things we’re known for. My family comes in for that. That’s so sad that it won’t be happening this year.”

For Kylee Masterson, the news is just another disappointment as she was supposed to graduate from USI this year, but that was canceled, too.

Westside Nut Club board member Eddie Dietz says the organization has a lot of support in its decision to cancel the event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Most of the spikes in positive cases have been connected to large gatherings.

“We tried every scenario we could to come up with a plan to be able to pull this off. And to be able to pull off a show that the community needs and deserves, it just wasn’t in the cards to be able to do that,” Dietz says, “If we eliminate those things [food booths and the talent show], we know that our traffic is going to be down and folks aren’t going to stick around as long and we know that’s going to negatively impact our non-profits and that’s our concern our number one concern is the health and safety of our community our club our non profit partners our festival goers everybody.”

The Fall Festival hasn’t been canceled since WWII. Board members say they are working on a smaller event with the half pot to help non profit organizations.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)