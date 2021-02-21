Tri-Staters enjoying warmer weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-Temperatures in the upper 40s aren’t exactly warm, but after a weeks-long battle with snow, ice, and cold temperatures, Tri-Staters are making use of the warmer temperatures by shopping, walking their dogs, and being outside.

For some like Theresa Folz, the warmer temperatures made going outside to get a Sunday walk in easier. Folz says being outside after staying in for so long was good for mental health and some extra exercise.

Folz also hopes the warmer weather and melting snow will make garbage pickup easier. Folz says she hasn’t had trash picked up in 2.5 weeks after Republic Services said the weather was affecting normal service.

While the weather is being appreciated by Tri-Staters, some people like Barbara Adler say they’ve had quite enough of winter. Adler says she’s ready for Spring, Summer, and even warmer weather. After a weekend thaw, warmer temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected to last in the Tri-State for at least a week.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)