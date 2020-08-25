Tri-Staters following Republican National Convention

(WEHT)- Local GOP supporter Brenda Bergwitz is tuning into the Republican National Convention this week as Republicans set their November ticket.

It’s going to be exciting but not as exciting as in year’s past. I mean, like, last week I watched it and it was ok, but under the circumstances they can’t really do much better than what they are doing Brenda Bergwitz

Bergwitz says she watched the Democratic National Convention and hopes people will tune in to see what the Republicans, and President Donald Trump, have to offer even while restricted by COVID-19. Bergwitz, who is active in local politics, says the RNC is going well so far.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

