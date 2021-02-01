Tri-Staters from Myanmar watching events in home country unfold

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The unfolding story happening in Myanmar has some in the Tri-State watching closely. That is because large groups of people from there are now living here.

Hundreds of people from Myanmar have moved to Owensboro in the past decade. Despite being thousands of miles away, they’re following the developing situation very closely with a heavy heart.

“Everything that is going on, a lot of it has made me sad right now,” said Sawsayee Muyee, who moved to Daviess County about a decade ago. He, and Tee Moo, have lived in Daviess County since 2011 after arriving from a refugee camps. They know family and others still living in Myanmar.

“I have my grandma, who is almost 100 years old right now, staying there,” Muyee said.

“We are so worried because sometimes we just see their pictures on Facebook, but we cannot talk to them, we just see the pictures,” adds Tee Moo.

They’ve been tracking the recent news of a military takeover of the country, and the detention of the country’s leaders, which includes Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, nearly three months after the country’s most recent elections. News of the military coup made them sad.

“It’s really scary because you don’t know what is going on,” said Muyee. But Tee Moo says she wasn’t surprised because of the country’s history.

“I feel sad, but it’s not surprising for me because it’s not the first, it’s not the third or fifth time, it happens all the time,” she said. She also wishes she can help family still in Myanmar.

“We are worried, so worried about it. If I have a chance to go and help them, I would try my best to go there to help them,” she said.

Muyee says he hopes recent statements from the Biden administration and other world leaders can lead to action.

“I really hope that the Biden government can review the law and can do something about the people and help them,” he said.

Both add the people back in Myanmar want a return to peace and democratic rule that the country’s had the past decade.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)