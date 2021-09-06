Tri-Staters make last trips, events for last unofficial days of summer of 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Today not only marks the end of the Labor Day weekend, but also the unofficial end of summer.

People across the tri-state are making some last trips before returning to work and school tomorrow.

Boat engines and charcoal grills fired up this Labor Day as this summer winds down.

“We getting ready to cook up some ribs, some hot dogs, some hamburgers,” said Darrell Hughes of Owensboro.

“I haven’t had a Labor Day off in a while, so this is the first one,” adds Hailey Smith, who spent this Labor Day off work on the Ohio River with her family.

“We just, recently, got the boat, so we’ve been doing it quite a bit,” said Smith. “I finally got a day off of work, so I said, ‘O.K., I’ll go with you guys.'”

Some Tri-Staters hit the Ohio River or a nearby lake, while others were at local parks, either running around on local tracks, or running through spray parks one more time.

“Our kids go to different schools, so it’s kind of nice to be able to get them together and let them hang out,” said Allee Kirtley of Owensboro.

Many Tri-Staters we talked with say they enjoyed this past summer, even if they weren’t able to do everything they looked forward to doing.

“I was, kind of, looking forward to taking a trip down south to Florida, but I really didn’t want to go down there with all the COVID numbers, so we just stayed local and took it easy,” said Stephanie Lewis of Owensboro.

As summertime fades away, some people are looking forward to the upcoming fall festivities.

“Just trying to move forward, kids going back to school,” said Kirtley.

While today is the last unofficial day of summer, the actual last day isn’t until September 22nd, when the fall equinox happens.

(This story was originally published on September 6, 2021)