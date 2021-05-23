Tri-Staters walk for dreams, raise money for charity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It was a record-setting weekend for over 20 organizations part of the sixth-annual Walking For Dreams event in Evansville.

Collectively, the organizations raised over $678,000, including over $100,000 for United Methodist Youth Home. The event featured live music and walkers of all ages, including those with two feet or four paws. This year’s total is well more than the over $350,000 raised last year and charities like Holly’s House are grateful for the community’s support.

Kristine Cordts from Holly’s House says the past year has been one of “concern” as children were forced to stay in the same house as their abusers, unable to turn to teachers and others for help and support.

Travis Johnson of United Methodist Youth Home says it’s “incredible” to see how the community came together amidst the pandemic to give back to those in need. Johnson says the money his organization raised will go towards a new home for at-risk girls in the community.

The event coincides with a partner event in Indianapolis this weekend, with organizers hopeful they can raise over $1 million between the two events. Organizer Paul Watzlavik says organizations have been struggling to get by over the past year but says all the money raised by Walking for Dreams will go towards their mission.

