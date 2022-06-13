EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The start of the heat advisories and excessive heat warnings has Tri-Staters starting to find ways to cope with the heat.

The city of Evansville opened a cooling shelter at the CK Newsome Center, which is open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This is one of several cooling centers opening in parts of the Tri-State. It’s one way people are looking to beat the heat.

Some Tri-Staters didn’t need to see the temperatures to know it’s going to be a warm week.

“It’s a hot one,” said Jalen Hodge, who was part of a crew working on utility lines at the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Street.

But whether it was walking on the trail, or working outside, they did need to be sure they had ways to stay cool.

“Water definitely helps,” said Tara Hill of Evansville. “I like to go swimming whenever the pool is open. Drink plenty of gatorade.”

Contractors working on utility lines on St. Joseph Avenue were using a hydration chart to track how much water or other things to drink.

“It monitors what time we drink and make sure we have water on us, because it’s hard to forget out here,” Hodge explained.

But it got too hot at the splash pad at Lou Dennis Community Park in Newburgh, where officials say they had to turn it off due to the extreme temperatures causing water to not stay below recommended temperatures. CenterPoint Energy officials say they’re halting electric disconnections to customers with past due balances this week because of the extreme heat.

“We have halted those disconnections due to extreme weather conditions, just as we would do if it were winter and extreme cold, where we would halt those disconnections for customer’s safety,” said Alyssia Oshodi of CenterPoint.

CenterPoint officials add they’ll see what the forecast is like before resuming electric disconnections. To save energy, they recommend customers do the following things:

· Set thermostats two to three degrees higher; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· Turn off non-essential electric appliances, equipment and lights.

· Minimize use of major appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, if you must use them, choose the late evening.

· Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers more than necessary.

· Use microwaves for cooking instead of an electric range or oven.

· Close your blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out. The sun’s rays will warm your home and cause additional air conditioning use.

· Set the direction of your ceiling fan to counterclockwise in the summer so that it will circulate cool air. With this cooling effect, you can raise the thermostat three to four degrees and feel just as comfortable.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Landon’s Hope in western Kentucky says they’re looking for people to donate extra fans to children, the elderly and others they help.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2022)