Trial begins for former Gibson County Clerk

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The criminal trial began on Tuesday for a former Gibson County Clerk accused of pulling a gun on a man more than two years ago.

A jury heard opening arguments in the case against Jim Morrow in Evansville. The former clerk requested to have the venue moved to Vanderburgh County.

Authorities say that Morrow got into an argument with a man outside Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton back in April of 2019. Police say Morrow walked away and then returned with a pistol and pointed the gun into the man’s back.

Morrow faces three felony charges.