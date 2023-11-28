HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The trial date for a Mount Vernon man accused in a 2021 double homicide has been moved again after facing multiple delays.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers says the trial of Austin Kusturin will begin on February 5.Clowers said the trial was pushed due to the defense attorney suffering from medical issues.

Kusturin is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth and John Hall during a robbery in November of 2021. Police say he was identified after a review of cell phone data and surveillance video.

Kusturin accused police of planting evidence in his storage locker.