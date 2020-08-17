Trial date set for man accused of murder

(WEHT)- The trial date for Anthony Wolfe Jr, one of the men accusing of murdering Valerie Ruark in April 2019, has been set for May 11.

Wolfe and Brian Baumgartner are accused of murdering Ruark, who was found badly burned in a rural part of Warrick County. Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ruark was murdered because Wolfe thought she was a police informant.

Records show Baumgartner reportedly said Wolfe killed Ruark near his barn in Boonville. If convicted of murder, both men could face up to 65 years in prison. Baumgartner’s trial date is set for December 8.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

