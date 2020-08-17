(WEHT)- The trial date for Anthony Wolfe Jr, one of the men accusing of murdering Valerie Ruark in April 2019, has been set for May 11.
Wolfe and Brian Baumgartner are accused of murdering Ruark, who was found badly burned in a rural part of Warrick County. Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ruark was murdered because Wolfe thought she was a police informant.
Records show Baumgartner reportedly said Wolfe killed Ruark near his barn in Boonville. If convicted of murder, both men could face up to 65 years in prison. Baumgartner’s trial date is set for December 8.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Tri-State business named on Inc. 5000 list five years in a row
- The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools receives $12,000 donation
- WATCH LIVE: ABC coverage of the Democratic National Convention
- Trial date set for man accused of murder
- Tri-State business woman running for EVSC Board