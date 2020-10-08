Trial date set for man accused of murdering estranged wife

PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Edward Fox, the man accused of murdering his estranged wife in her home in July, is scheduled to go on trial March 15.

Fox is charged with murder and burglary in connection to the death of Sharon Fox. Detectives say Edward Fox forced his way into Sharon Fox’s home and forced her down the stairs, causing a fatal fracture. Sharon Fox’s body was found two days later after Edward Fox called 911 for a welfare check.

At the time, the Foxes were in the middle of divorce proceedings and a protection order had been filed by Sharon Fox against Edward Fox. Fox was arrested in Jasper on Monday. The Pike County Coroner says Sharon Fox’s injuries were consistent with falling down a set of stairs.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)