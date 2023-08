HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man Evansville Police say was at the center of a drug investigation on Franklin Street has a trial date set for next year.

Demario Holman has a pretrial conference scheduled for January 17 with a jury trial beginning on February 2. Holman is charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

Holman was arrested following a traffic stop in July of 2022.