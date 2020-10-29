Trial date set for manhunt suspect

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Diana Ellmers, one of the suspects in a September manhunt in the Dogtown area, is set to go on trial March 15.

Ellmers is charged with attempted murder, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen property. Ellmers and Cade Kirk led Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies on a manhunt for several hours after two vehicles were found with stolen items inside. Ellmers was shot by deputies after reportedly not dropping a gun. Kirk later surrendered.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

