Trial date set for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband

CRAWFORD CO, Ind (WEHT) A trial date has been set for a Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

57-year-old Lisa Harris will go to trial on February 8. She is charged with homicide in the death of 56-year-old Michael Harris.

Indiana State Police say Lisa Harris shot her husband at a house in Birdseye on August 28th.

Michael Harris later died at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Lisa Harris is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: