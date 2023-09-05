HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The teenager charged with murder following a shooting on Cypress Dale Road will appear in court in January of next year.

Court documents indicate that a review hearing for Austin Ousley will be held on January 4 and a jury trial will begin on January 8. Ousley was charged in March after surviving injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot that Sheriff Noah Robinson said caused permanent brain damage.

Ousley is accused of shooting Chad Wildt and Shawn Wildt at a home in the 5100 block of Cypress Dale Road. Authorities say Ousley and a juvenile entered the home, which they believed to be abandoned, in order to take photographs. Family members of Chad and Shawn Wildt say the two brothers went to the house after detecting motion on trail cameras set up at the home.