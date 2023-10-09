HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The trial for an Evansville woman accused in the 2019 murder of her husband has been delayed.

Court records show the attorney for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr withdrew due to health reasons. Fox-Doerr is scheduled to be back in court on October 13 to address getting a new attorney.

Fox-Doerr’s husband, Robert Doerr, was shot and killed outside of his home in 2019. Last year, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. were charged in the murder. Richmond has been in jail for federal gun charges since 2019.