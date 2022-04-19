EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused in a 2021 standoff is scheduled to go to trial on June 23.

Cassidy Fenwick was arrested in September in the 1400 block of Halsey Avenue in Evansville after allegedly shooting someone in the foot before a standoff with police. The event happened shortly after Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot during a welfare check that turned into a standoff, so police say they approached the situation with caution.

According to police, the standoff went on for about three hours before Fenwick surrendered. On Tuesday, a judge rejected a plea from Fenwick, instead setting a date for trial.