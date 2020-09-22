Trial underway for Evansville man accused of killing his infant son

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Trial is underway for an Evansville man accused of killing his infant son.

The jury was seated Monday to the hear the case of Jacob Bengert.

He’s charged with the murder of his son back in January.

Evansville Police were called to a home on E. Illinois Street for an unresponsive infant.

The coroner’s office says Kieran Bengert suffered massive blunt force trauma right before his death.

Jacob Bengert was arrested after a 24-hour manhunt.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.

The baby’s mother, Chelsea Marksberry, was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

Her trial is set for October 26.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS