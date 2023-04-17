Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)- One trial has been set, and another has moved forward with the murder of an Evansville firefighter.

Larry Richmond and Elzabeth Fox are both charged with murder in connection to the 2019 shooting of Fox’s husband, Robert Doerr.

Richmond’s trial has been set for May 8.

Fox’s trial has now been moved to July 31.

The state is seeking life without the possibility of parole for Richmond. Investigators say Richmond and Fox were having an affair, and Richmond shot Doerr then ditched the gun.