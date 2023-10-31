HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Despite a tied record-cold low in Evansville of 25 degrees and wind chill factors well into the 20s, the Halloween spirit is high with many looking for treats, even with Mother Nature’s tricks. Hundreds of little ones and their families still braved cold conditions on Halloween night in Henderson.

“We see a lot of layers and a lot of hands in pockets trying to keep warm, but overall, there’s nothing that keeps the kids from coming out,” says Desire Smith. Smith and her co-workers helped pass out candy to trick-or-treaters downtown, but even wind chills near and below freezing couldn’t stop them.

“Every year we come out here, we hand out candy,” explains Smith. “No matter the weather we’re out here ready to give the community some candy.”

The cold didn’t stop Jenifer Beck, Josh Caine, and their three trick-or-treaters.

“Full steam ahead, always,” says Beck. “They’re cold, too,” adds Caine.

“The weather does not affect these kids whatsoever, I’m pretty sure if it were raining they would still come out,” says Smith. “They are still just as excited to get candy as if it was 70 degrees. They don’t really notice any difference.”

Melissa Parrish and her daughter Elise braved the cold as well. They say the trick is wearing multiple layers underneath the costume.

“I’m going to come either way,” says Elise. “That’s right, regardless,” adds Melissa.

The low temperature of 25 degrees on Halloween 2023 in Evansville tied the record low set back in 1988.