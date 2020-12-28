Trinity Lutheran Church holds closing service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Months after voting to close, Trinity Lutheran Church on W Illinois St, once the spiritual home for four Evansville mayors including Benjamin Bosse, held its closing service Sunday amid rising maintenance costs and a smaller congregation.

Current and former congregation members came out for the service, including Helen Lurker, 92, a lifetime congregation member. Lurker agrees with the decision to close, saying “it’s something we have to do.” Lurker says she now plans on attending nearby Concordia Lutheran Church in Evansville’s Stringtown neighborhood.

Despite the closing service, former church council president Mike Stevens says the process of closing the church is not done yet. Stevens explains that it could take anywhere from 6-12 months to complete the closing process as the church handles its assets and a nest egg to be distributed elsewhere.

While he’s sad to be part of the closing process, Stevens also says he’s optimistic for the future.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)