EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – When this storm water project is completed, not only will provide a better solution for rainwater but the project will also produce a park in the future.

The Trinity Stormwater Park Project involves an installation of a one million-gallon storage facility below ground at the site of the former trinity church on North West 3rd and Court Street in Evansville.

The project will divert storm water runoff from the downtown area away from combination sewers to the basin.

“So this project will help us take around 26 million gallons a year of rain water out of our combined system and just into this what we call a green infrastructure storage tank,” Lane Young with Evansville Water & Sewer Utility said.

Finding the perfect location was one a difficult part of the process as well early on.

“We got to have progress right but we also had to find a location right,” Young said. “We had to find a spot that didn’t have a building on it, so we had to locate where is the open ground downtown,” he added.

Former Bosse high school graduate and current University of Evansville student Robert Lopez and his partner on the park project have worked to build a park at the site once the storm water project is complete.

“That would make it to where if you put a building on top it would top, there would be too many issues of sort of top heavy weight that would fall through,” Lopez explained. “If you did a parking lot you only have x amount of space. The only option you really had was to either put in a hand full of parking spots and just a bunch of grass or just a bunch of grass and let people do what they want.”

Lopez says when the park is completed he’ll hopefully be able to leave a legacy behind.

“I’m giving something back even if I leave Evansville in the next two years, I left something for the people before me to do something better after me.”

It will also reduce combination sewer overflows into the Ohio River which is one of the main goals of the project.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana has donated $350,000 to the project. The park also received another 25,000 from a private donor. Lopez and his partner on the project Caroline are still working to fundraise the rest of the funds towards their goal.