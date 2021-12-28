Trinity United Methodist donates $2,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $2,000 donation from Trinity United Methodist Church for its “Meat” the Need initiative.

“Trinity United Methodist’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 6,500 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Funds donated to “Meat” the Need will be used towards processing livestock and deer meat donated by farmers and hunters. The meat will then be distributed to agencies serving families in Vanderburgh County that are struggling to get food.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand.” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors.”