Trio in custody after alleged abduction hoax

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Officials at the Gibson County Jail say Hannah Potts, Maria Hopper, and Joshua Thomas are in custody after an alleged abduction hoax.

The Gibson County Prosecutor says Potts, 23, created an abduction hoax with Hopper and Thomas and lied to investigators. Potts was found safe on Sunday.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

